Welcome to the Anthropocene, earth's new chapter

PARIS – Since 2009, a cloistered band of hard-rock geologists and other scientists have toiled on a mission of great consequence.

On Tuesday, they will deliver the last of their findings – the location of ground-zero for the Anthropocene, the proposed geological epoch borne of humanity’s outsized impact on the planet.

In essence, the Anthropocene Working Group was mandated by the high priests of earth’s geological timeline to answer three questions.

The first, roughly, is this: Would aliens sifting through earth’s layered rocks and sediment a million years from now discern a human signature distinctive enough to mark a clear geological boundary?

If they did, when would it start?

Yes, the Working Group concluded, human appetites and activity have evicted the planet – and its inhabitants – from the stability of the Holocene epoch, which began 11,700 years ago as the last ice age ended.

The world is getting uncomfortably hot and its life-support systems are failing.

The threshold for the “epoch of humans” first proposed in 2002 by chemistry Nobel Paul Crutzen, they said, should be the mid-20th century.

This is when a sharp surge in greenhouse gas concentration, microplastic pollution, invasive species, radioactive traces from atom bomb testing, and a dozen other markers of our species’ growing influence added up to what scientists now call the Great Acceleration.

That leaves the question of the “golden spike” – the single lake deposit, coral reef, ice core or other geological repository of evidence that best embodies the Anthropocene.

The “winner” will be announced on Tuesday in joint press conferences at the Max Planck Society in Berlin and a meeting of working group scientists in Lille, France.

A paradigm shift

Presented as recommendations, the fruit of the Working Group’s long labours must now be validated by a gauntlet of sceptical, hard-nosed scientists at the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) and, higher up the food chain, the International Union of Geological Sciences.

The chances of that happening are slim, according to almost everyone involved.

At one level, the issues under debate are narrow to the point of pedantry – rock experts quibbling over whether the Anthropocene merits inclusion in the International Chronostratigraphic Chart, the planet’s official 4.6-billion-year timeline.

Some geologists say it does not meet the technical criteria, even as they acknowledge a rupture with the past.