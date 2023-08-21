'We are afraid': Violence-hit Ecuador votes under heavy security

QUITO - Heavily-armed security officers kept watch on Sunday as Ecuadorans voted in a presidential election marked by the murder of a top candidate and despair over the lawlessness that has engulfed the once-peaceful nation.

Soldiers and police searched voters at the entry to polling stations, while some of the eight presidential candidates wore helmets and bulletproof vests to cast their ballots.

The small South American country has in recent years become a playground for foreign drug mafias seeking to export cocaine from its shores, stirring up a brutal war between local gangs.

The murder of serious presidential contender Fernando Villavicencio on the campaign trail just 11 days before the vote underscored the challenges facing the country.

“The most serious problem is insecurity,” said voter Eva Hurtado, 40, as she left a polling station north of the capital Quito on Sunday morning. “So many crimes, assassinations, disappearances. We are afraid.”

“Security, above all the security of our families, of our people, must be improved,” said public worker Luis Veloso, 52.

Villavicencio’s assassination has reshuffled the electoral cards, with none of the eight contenders expected to get an absolute majority – likely forcing a runoff on Oct 15.

Ecuadorans were picking a successor to conservative leader Guillermo Lasso, who called a snap election to avoid an impeachment trial just two years after coming to power.

“Ecuador approaches this election day in a difficult situation, but at the same time full of hope,” Mr Lasso said, as polls opened.

Lawyer, reporter, sniper

Leading the polls before Villavicencio’s murder was Ms Luisa Gonzalez, 45, a lawyer from the leftist party of former president Rafael Correa.

Villavicencio, who was polling second before his murder, was replaced last-minute by a close friend, another journalist, Mr Christian Zurita, who witnessed his gunning down.

Hours ahead of the vote, Mr Zurita said he was receiving death threats on social media.

“The threats against my life and my team will not stop us, but they are forcing us to take greater security protocols,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that his party had alerted authorities and election observers.