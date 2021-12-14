Water, water, everywhere

Trees in a flooded field in Ancient Olympia, Greece, after the Alfeios river overflowed its banks due to heavy storms on Sunday.

At 110km, the Alfeios is the longest river in the Peloponnese.

It begins near Megalopoli in the Arcadia prefecture, flows along Olympia and empties into the Ionian Sea in the Ilia prefecture, near Pyrgos.

