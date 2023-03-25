Water crisis is everyone’s problem, global action plan needed: Tharman

SINGAPORE - The world needs to radically rethink how to respond to the growing water crisis after decades of mismanagement, pollution, climate change and destruction of nature, an expert group says.

Overuse by agriculture and industry, subsidies that encourage wasteful practices, and climate change impacts are disrupting the natural water cycle. These are threatening humanity’s future, with poorer communities hardest hit, said the Global Commission on the Economics of Water.

“We’ve got to shift our mindsets towards recognising that the water problem is now global, not just local,” Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, co-chair of the commission, said at the United Nations Water Conference in New York, which took place from March 22 to 24.

“We can no longer think of the water crisis as comprising bad things that are happening in local communities and individual countries. It is not just about bad events, one country at a time, one region at a time,” he told a media briefing during the conference.

The commission, convened by the Netherlands and launched in May 2022, released a report outlining a seven-step action plan ahead of the conference.

Turning the Tide: A Call to Collective Action notes the world is facing increasingly extreme floods, droughts and storms. This is disrupting water supplies and crop yields, increasing disease and piling on more misery and economic losses, with the developing world most affected.

“More than two billion people still lack access to safely managed water. One child under five dies every 80 seconds from diseases caused by polluted water,” said the report. Some regions are facing severe food insecurity, and this will worsen in coming years without concerted global action.

“We are seeing the consequences not of freak events, nor of population growth and economic development, but of our mismanagement of water globally for decades,” said the report.

“We have changed rainfall patterns and failed to preserve freshwater ecosystems, to manage demand to avoid overuse, to prevent contamination, to foster recycling and to develop and share water-saving technologies.

“We now face the prospect of a 40 per cent shortfall in freshwater supply by 2030, with severe shortages in

water-constrained regions.”

The report said there needed to be a better understanding of how climate change and the destruction of nature have disrupted the global water cycle. Freshwater comes from rainfall - evaporation of water from the oceans, lakes or wetlands causes clouds to form, which in turn leads to rain that falls over land.

Forests soak up rainfall and are important watersheds that feed rivers. The trees also release water vapour into the air that can feed rainfall far away. Clearing forests for agriculture disrupts this cycle and greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and deforestation heat up the atmosphere, leading to faster drying out of the land.

“What’s really happening is that the global water cycle is out of kilter, and that’s the cumulative result of local mismanagement of water all over the world over a long period of time,” said Mr Tharman.