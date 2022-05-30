Washington Report Podcast: Uvalde shooting once again puts gun laws at the top of US agenda

On May 28, 2022, a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas. PHOTO: REUTERS/Marco Bello
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
54 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates - standing in for ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh - shares how the US is reacting to and coping with these local and international issues. He speaks with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham, sitting in for Elliott Danker.

They discuss how the school shooting in Texas has once again raised many questions surrounding the right to bear arms in the United States, and the US' involvement in Asia continuing with the US-led Asia-Pacific trade initiative.

They also debate President Joe Biden's comments on its support of Taiwan against China. The US has also expressed concern with regard to the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's visit to the Xinjiang region.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee

