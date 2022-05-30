Washington Report Podcast: Uvalde shooting once again puts gun laws at the top of US agenda

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates - standing in for ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh - shares how the US is reacting to and coping with these local and international issues. He speaks with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham, sitting in for Elliott Danker.
They discuss how the school shooting in Texas has once again raised many questions surrounding the right to bear arms in the United States, and the US' involvement in Asia continuing with the US-led Asia-Pacific trade initiative.
They also debate President Joe Biden's comments on its support of Taiwan against China. The US has also expressed concern with regard to the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's visit to the Xinjiang region.
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee
