Washington Report Podcast: US warns of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:43 US urges its citizens and allies to leave Ukraine to avoid possible Russian invasion
03:14 US hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2023
04:30 Discovery of 'top secret' documents found in former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
06:46 Trump claims to still be in contact with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un
08:23 Republicans' negative reaction to President Joe Biden's plans to nominate a black woman in the Supreme Court
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
