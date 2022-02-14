Washington Report Podcast: US warns of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier stationed in Zaitseve, near territory held by Russian-backed separatists, on Feb 11, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
48 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:43 US urges its citizens and allies to leave Ukraine to avoid possible Russian invasion

03:14 US hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2023

04:30 Discovery of 'top secret' documents found in former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

06:46 Trump claims to still be in contact with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

08:23 Republicans' negative reaction to President Joe Biden's plans to nominate a black woman in the Supreme Court

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

