Washington Report Podcast: US discusses China's rising military power in Indo-Pacific

Washington Report Ep 24: US discusses how to deal with China's rising military power in Indo-Pacific
10:23 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
Mr Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates - standing in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave - chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
1:05 Significance of the US Senate's confirmation of President Joe Biden's pick for its ambassador to Singapore - technology entrepreneur Jonathan Kaplan
2:23 Call for US and its allies to operate with greater urgency in the Indo-Pacific with tensions resulting from China’s increasingly assertive military actions
3:45 Consequences of the tensions surrounding Taiwan
5:10 Former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton highlights the need to not forget about concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin's power plans
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!