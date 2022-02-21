Washington Report Podcast: Trump releases 'Truth Social' app in Apple App Store

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
Highlights:
00:56 Heightened fears of a conflict in Ukraine after reports of an escalation in fighting
02:02 Former US president Donald Trump's accounting firm declared his financial statements 'unreliable'
03:16 Trump's new social media venture 'Truth Social' launched in Apple App Store
04:27 Biden administration warns lawmakers that the US have insufficient funds for future Covid-19 variants
05:31 A gun manufacturer in the US unveiled a semi-automatic rifle for children
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
