Washington Report Podcast: Proposal for Lunar New Year to be new US federal holiday

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
Highlights:
00:50 Democratic Representative Grace Meng of New York introducing a bill to push for Lunar New Year to become the US' 12th federal holiday
02:12 The Republican National Committee's censure of GOP Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for probing the "legitimate political discourse" of the January 6 insurrection enshrined that principle in the party's policy dogma
04:15 US podcaster Joe Rogan apologises for using racial slurs and if the public is viewing Spotify - which pays Rogan - as a publisher or simply just a platform
06:19 Latest analysis of Russia-Ukraine tensions
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
