Washington Report Podcast: Proposal for Lunar New Year to be new US federal holiday

00:50 Democratic Representative Grace Meng of New York introducing a bill to push for Lunar New Year to become the US' 12th federal holiday

02:12 The Republican National Committee's censure of GOP Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for probing the "legitimate political discourse" of the January 6 insurrection enshrined that principle in the party's policy dogma

04:15 US podcaster Joe Rogan apologises for using racial slurs and if the public is viewing Spotify - which pays Rogan - as a publisher or simply just a platform

06:19 Latest analysis of Russia-Ukraine tensions

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

