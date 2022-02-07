Washington Report Podcast: Proposal for Lunar New Year to be new US federal holiday

Dancers perform during a Lunar New Year cultural celebration in the Chinatown neighbourhood of Manhattan in New York, on Feb 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:50 Democratic Representative Grace Meng of New York introducing a bill to push for Lunar New Year to become the US' 12th federal holiday

02:12 The Republican National Committee's censure of GOP Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for probing the "legitimate political discourse" of the January 6 insurrection enshrined that principle in the party's policy dogma

04:15 US podcaster Joe Rogan apologises for using racial slurs and if the public is viewing Spotify - which pays Rogan - as a publisher or simply just a platform

06:19 Latest analysis of Russia-Ukraine tensions

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://str.sg/JbxG

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top