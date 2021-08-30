Washington Report Podcast: Potential Taleban-ISIS-K conflict after US' Afghanistan exit

Washington Report Ep 12: Potential Taleban-ISIS-K conflict after US' Afghanistan exit
10:04 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
-
Analysing the US forces' final phase of leaving Kabul airport and proposed Turkish security management of airport (1:25)
-
Former president Donald Trump's allegation of potential terrorist dangers posed by those among Afghan refugees (3:30)
-
What do we know about Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K), the ISIS affiliate? (5:45)
-
Potential Taleban vs ISIS-K conflict that could spark a civil war (7:50)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/nirmal-ghosh
Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!