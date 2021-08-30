Washington Report Podcast: Potential Taleban-ISIS-K conflict after US' Afghanistan exit

Taleban fighters stationed near the main entrance to Kabul's airport on Aug 28, 2021.
Taleban fighters stationed near the main entrance to Kabul's airport on Aug 28, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Washington Report Ep 12: Potential Taleban-ISIS-K conflict after US' Afghanistan exit

10:04 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:

  1. Analysing the US forces' final phase of leaving Kabul airport and proposed Turkish security management of airport (1:25)

  2. Former president Donald Trump's allegation of potential terrorist dangers posed by those among Afghan refugees (3:30)

  3. What do we know about Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K), the ISIS affiliate? (5:45)

  4. Potential Taleban vs ISIS-K conflict that could spark a civil war (7:50)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

