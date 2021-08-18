Washington Report Podcast: Possible terror threats after US exit from Afghanistan

Washington Report Ep 9: Possible terror threats after US exit from Afghanistan

11:05 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

Steve Okun, senior advisor at McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham and Ryan Huang about the following points:

1. US embassy's evacuation from Afghanistan as Taliban descends on Kabul (2:15)

2. Former President Trump's deal left the insurgence in strong military position (5:17)

3. The global response to America's evacuation (6:30)

4. New terror threat advisory ahead of the anniversary of Sep 11 terror attacks (8:08)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/nirmal-ghosh

Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider

Discover Asian Insider Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSOntUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!