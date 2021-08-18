Washington Report Podcast: Possible terror threats after US exit from Afghanistan

Washington Report Ep 9: Possible terror threats after US exit from Afghanistan
11:05 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
Steve Okun, senior advisor at McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham and Ryan Huang about the following points:
1. US embassy's evacuation from Afghanistan as Taliban descends on Kabul (2:15)
2. Former President Trump's deal left the insurgence in strong military position (5:17)
3. The global response to America's evacuation (6:30)
4. New terror threat advisory ahead of the anniversary of Sep 11 terror attacks (8:08)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
