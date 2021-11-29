Washington Report Podcast: How the US is dealing with Omicron Covid-19 variant

Washington Report Ep 25: How the US is dealing with Omicron Covid-19 variant
09:36 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
Mr Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates - standing in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave - chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
00:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
00:51 US' response to the Omicron Covid-19 variant and its challenges
02:30 State of emergency declared in New York and measures to counter potential surge during the holiday season
04:28 US and South Africa working together on the Omicron coronavirus variant and vaccines
07:32 Biden administration's plans to revive the Iran nuclear deal
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!