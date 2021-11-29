Washington Report Podcast: How the US is dealing with Omicron Covid-19 variant

Washington Report Ep 25: How the US is dealing with Omicron Covid-19 variant

09:36 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

Mr Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates - standing in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave - chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

00:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:51 US' response to the Omicron Covid-19 variant and its challenges

02:30 State of emergency declared in New York and measures to counter potential surge during the holiday season

04:28 US and South Africa working together on the Omicron coronavirus variant and vaccines

07:32 Biden administration's plans to revive the Iran nuclear deal

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!