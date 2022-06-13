Washington Report Podcast: Analysing heated US-China discussion at Shangri-La Dialogue on maritime security

General Wei Fenghe, China's State Councilor and Minister of National Defense, accuses US of 'hijacking' Taiwan among other things in his combative speech, where he says that his country will 'fight to the very end' to stop Taiwan independence. PHOTO: CMG
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
16 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

They discuss the the heated nature of the debate between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe during the weekend's Shangri-La Dialogue, such as US influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Could this affect the US possibly lifting its tariffs on China?

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee

