Washington Report Podcast: China heightens warning to US over possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. PHOTO: REUTERS
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

They discuss the key takeaways from the final Congressional hearing into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. 

They also chat about China issuing stark private warnings to the Biden administration about a possible trip to Taiwan in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

---

