Washington Report Podcast: America's labour force goes on strike and millions of workers quit their jobs

Washington Report Ep 19: America's labour force goes on strike and millions of workers quit their jobs

12:12 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

Steve Okun, senior advisor of McLarty Associates sits in for ST's Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, to chat with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Workers behind the scenes in Hollywood going on strike (1:51)

2. Production houses such as Netflix, Disney, Comcast, have gotten bigger profits during the pandemic (3:15)

3. The way ahead for the change in America's labour dynamic (5:12)

4. America's jobless benefits one of the reasons for high unemployment numbers (6:57)

5. 200 Boeing employees protest against vaccination mandate (8:41)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

