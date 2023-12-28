Wagner-backed Central African Republic in talks with US security firm

PARIS - The US private security company Bancroft Global Development says it is in talks with the government of Central African Republic over “future activities”, in a move that could see Russia’s Wagner influence challenged in the conflict-riven country.

Military analysts say Western countries are eyeing new windows of opportunity as Russian authorities seek to reorganise mercenary group Wagner, following the mutiny of its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in June and his subsequent death in a plane crash two months later.

Responding to a question from AFP, the US company denied having deployed in the CAR capital Bangui, but said contacts with President Faustin Archange Touadera’s government were under way.

“Beginning in July, Bancroft agreed on a framework to discuss possible future activities with the government of CAR. That is all,” a spokeswoman said in a written statement on Dec 26.

Last week, Radio Ndeke Luka broadcast a recording in which Mr Albert Yaloke Mokpeme, spokesman for the presidency, said that his country was carrying out “work to diversify its relations”.

‘Offering to train soldiers’

He said CAR had called on countries including Russia to help train soldiers.

“The United States is also offering the Central African Republic to train its soldiers, both on Central African soil and on American soil,” he added.

Asked by AFP whether Bancroft was already present in CAR, Mr Mokpeme said he could not comment. “The training of our army remains our priority”, he said.

“I’m not in a position to talk about the substance of the matter,” he added.

Bancroft’s talks with CAR authorities come as Russia seeks to maintain and expand its influence in Africa following the death of Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s biggest mercenary group Wagner.

In 2013, France sent troops to CAR to help stem a civil war flaring along sectarian lines. The operation ended in 2016.

In 2018, President Touadera officially brought in Wagner to help train his armed forces, and two years later hired more Russian operatives as rebel groups advanced on the capital.

The last of French troops were pulled out in December, 2022.

Wagner established itself as one of the CAR government’s main security partners in exchange for lucrative contracts in the country.

A European security source told AFP that Mr Touadera intended to “take advantage of Wagner’s reorganisation to weaken his dependence on the Russians”.