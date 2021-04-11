Volcano spews ash, hot gravel on Caribbean island

KINGSTOWN • Ash and hot gravel rained down on the Caribbean island of St Vincent, after powerful eruptions from a volcano that had been dormant for decades sent thousands of locals fleeing to safety.

The initial blast from La Soufriere, the highest peak in St Vincent and the Grenadines, sent plumes of hot ash and smoke 6,000m into the air on Friday morning, said the local emergency management agency. A second, smaller eruption took place on Friday afternoon, belching out a 4,000m-high ash cloud, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said.

"Evacuation of people in the red and orange zones to safe areas continues in earnest. Heavy ash fall has halted the process somewhat since visibility is extremely poor," the National Emergency Management Organisation said.

The 1,234m-high La Soufriere - French for "sulphur mine" - had not erupted since 1979 and its largest blow-up happened over a century ago, killing more than 1,000 people in 1902. It had been rumbling for months before it finally blew.

It is now likely to keep erupting for days or weeks, scientists at the University of the West Indies, in Trinidad and Tobago, tweeted.

"Once there is one explosive eruption, it is likely others can occur," the university's seismological research centre said. The emergency management agency said rainfall could harden the ash fall and pose a danger to human life.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves started issuing evacuation orders late on Thursday for residents in so-called red zones, home to some 16,000 people on the biggest island in the archipelago.

Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises said they were sending two ships to help in the evacuation effort. Two more ships from cruise liner company Carnival were also on their way.

