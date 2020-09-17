Virus Briefs : Biggest daily rise in Indonesia infections

Biggest daily rise in Indonesia infections

JAKARTA • Indonesia has reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 3,963 new cases yesterday, data from the country's Health Ministry showed. Indonesia has now reported 228,993 infections.

The data included 135 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 9,100, the highest death toll in South-east Asia.

REUTERS

Cases up, so France closes more schools

PARIS • More French schools have closed after multiple students tested positive for Covid-19, while a further 2,100 individual classes have been called off, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said yesterday.

Early last week, just 28 schools were closed shortly after the school year resumed, but that number has climbed to 81 over the past week. "We have around 1,200 new cases among students," Mr Blanquer told LCI television. "We shut down a class as soon as there are three cases."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Recommendation likely on Covid testing

MONTREAL • A United Nations-led aviation task force aims to make a recommendation by late next month on the use of Covid-19 testing to reduce long quarantine requirements that have decimated air travel, two sources said, following a meeting on Tuesday.

Airlines and airports want the task force to recommend countries accept a negative polymerase chain reaction test from passengers within 48 hours of travelling from countries with high infection rates as an alternative to 14-day quarantines. The International Civil Aviation Organisation-led task force plans to make a non-binding recommendation at an Oct 29 meeting, although such efforts could be delayed, the sources said.

REUTERS