Virgin Galactic rocket plane poised for first commercial flight to edge of space

NEW MEXICO, United States - A twin-fuselage jet stood ready on Thursday to carry a Virgin Galactic rocket plane with a three-man crew from Italy into the New Mexico sky for a high-altitude launch of the company’s first flight of paying customers to the edge of space.

The two Italian air force colonels and an aerospace engineer from the National Research Council of Italy were due to join their Virgin Galactic instructor and the spaceplane’s two pilots on a suborbital ride expected to take the six men about 80km above the desert floor.

The flight marks a decisive moment for Virgin Galactic Holding, the space tourism venture founded by British billionaire Richard Branson in 2004, as it inaugurates commercial service following several years fraught with development setbacks.

Virgin becomes the latest commercial enterprise, along with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX, catering to wealthy customers willing to pay large sums of money to experience the exhilaration of supersonic rocket speed, microgravity and the spectacle of the Earth’s curvature from space.

The mission of the Italian team flying on Thursday, however, was billed as a scientific one. The three men are planning to collect biometric data, measure cognitive performance and record how certain liquids and solids mix in microgravity conditions.

For Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei, designated as commander, the flight aboard the spaceplane, dubbed VSS Unity, is also part of his astronaut training for a future mission to the International Space Station.

Joining him on Thursday are two Italian colleagues – Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Angelo Landolfi, a doctor and flight surgeon, and Pantaleone Carlucci, a research council member acting as flight engineer and payload specialist.

Rounding out the crew was their Virgin Galactic trainer, Mr Colin Bennett, the company’s lead “astronaut instructor”, and Unity’s two pilots, Mr Michael Masucci and Mr Nicola Pecile.

The gleaming white rocket plane was to be borne aloft at around 11am (11pm Singapore time) attached to the underside of its transport jet, VMS Eve, as the carrier plane takes off from Spaceport America near the New Mexico town of Truth or Consequences.