Virgin Galactic launches first flight of private space tourists

WASHINGTON – Virgin Galactic Holdings commenced a flight carrying its first private space tourists, a key step in founder Richard Branson’s quest to build a “spaceline for Earth”.

The VSS Unity craft took off underneath the wing of a carrier plane at about 8.30am on Thursday (10.30pm in Singapore) in New Mexico, a Virgin Galactic spokesperson said.

It is expected to reach the edge of space after about an hour in flight, at which point the passengers will experience several minutes of weightlessness before beginning the descent back to solid ground.

On board is 80-year-old Jon Goodwin, a British former Olympian who has Parkinson’s disease, as well as Ms Keisha Schahaff and Ms Anastatia Mayers, a mother-daughter pair from the Caribbean who won their seats through a charity draw.

They are joined by two pilots and a Virgin Galactic support astronaut.

The suborbital joyride will cap nearly two decades of development work and – if successful – allow Virgin Galactic to finally begin clearing a backlog of roughly 800 ticket holders who have been waiting for rides to space.

Virgin Galactic is competing against Mr Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to sell trips to thrill-seekers looking to briefly shed Earth’s gravity, the driving reason the company was first created.

The flight comes a little more than a month after Virgin Galactic finally kicked off commercial spaceflight operations. That first flight, Galactic 01, was strictly a research mission. It included a trio of researchers for the Italian Air Force, who tended to scientific payloads designed to take advantage of the microgravity environment of space.

Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic originally promised to begin flying passengers as early as 2007. In those early days, tickets were sold for US$200,000 (S$269,000) and then upped to US$250,000 while the company experienced delays.

In 2014, a Virgin Galactic space plane crashed during a test flight, killing one test pilot and seriously injuring another, prompting the company to suspend ticket sales.

Virgin Galactic has experienced successes and failures since then.

In 2018, it reached space for the first time, and it made headlines in 2021 when it flew Mr Branson to space. But after that flight, Virgin Galactic opted to stand down from space missions for nearly two years as it upgraded its vehicle fleet.

It reopened ticket sales in 2022, that time for US$450,000 a seat.

Loss leader

Now, the company has a daunting backlog of customers to get through. But even as these passengers start to finally see space, Virgin Galactic says it will be a few years before it sees a profit from its missions.

The primary vehicle the company is flying at the moment is VSS Unity, a spaceplane that was unveiled back in 2016.