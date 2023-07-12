Vermont capital submerged in floodwaters with dam on verge of capacity

MONTPELIER, Vermont - A Vermont reservoir threatened to overwhelm a dam protecting the state’s capital on Tuesday and exacerbate “catastrophic” flooding that has already shut roadways leading out of town and trapped people in their homes.

The Wrightsville Dam, which forms a reservoir 6.4km north of Montpelier, was nearing capacity and approaching the point at which a spillway would release water into the North Branch of the Winooski River, city officials said.

That would aggravate what the National Weather Service has called “catastrophic” flooding in Montpelier’s picturesque downtown district, where people navigated the submerged streets in canoes and floodwaters reached the windows of businesses and the tops of vehicles.

The North Branch converges with a second, larger branch of the Winooski near the Vermont statehouse. Downtown flooding was expected until late afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the state on Tuesday. The move frees up funds to help relief efforts.

The growing frequency and intensity of severe weather across the United States is symptomatic of global, human-driven climate change, climate scientists say.

While a North-east state capital is under water, ocean temperatures have soared to as high as 32 deg C in Florida, Texas is sizzling under a heat dome, and California is bracing for temperatures as high as 49 deg C in desert areas this weekend.

Much of the United States’ North-east including parts of New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut have already had as much as 20cm of rain over the last few days.

“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Vermont Governor Phil Scott said at a briefing on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Montpelier City manager William Fraser urged the city’s 8,000 residents to be prepared to move to the upper floors of their homes as highway closures made evacuations difficult or impossible.

Mayor Jack McCullough told CNN the reservoir level appeared to stabilise about 30cm below the overflow status for three hours.

“We take that to be a good sign because it indicates that it’s not getting any worse. On a day like today, not getting any worse is something I will take,” he said.

Throughout the state, search teams have rescued 117 people from their homes and cars by swift boat, as officials fielded calls that even more people were trapped in their homes in remote areas, Mike Cannon, leader of the state’s Urban Search and Rescue operation, told a briefing.