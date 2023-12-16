Rudy Giuliani must pay almost $200m to Georgia election workers in defamation trial

WASHINGTON - Rudy Giuliani must pay more than US$148 million (S$196 million) in damages to two former Georgia election workers he defamed through false accusations that they helped rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump, a jury decided on Dec 15.

The jury in federal court in Washington, DC, found that Giuliani owes the workers, Ms Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ms Ruby Freeman, roughly US$73 million to compensate them for the reputational and emotional harm they suffered and US$75 million to punish the former Trump lawyer and one-time New York major for his conduct.

A federal judge determined before the trial that Giuliani was liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy. The only question before the jury was how much in damages to impose on Giuliani, who helped Republican former President Trump advance his false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

The verdict was reached after an emotional three days of testimony in which Ms Moss and Ms Freeman, who are Black, recounted the deluge of racist and sexist messages, including threats of lynching, they received after Trump and his allies spread false claims that they were engaged in voter fraud.

“Mr Giuliani thought he could get away with making Ruby and Shaye the face of election fraud because he thought they were ordinary and expendable,” the workers’ lawyer, Mr Michael Gottlieb, said, during his closing argument.

“He has no right to offer defenceless civil servants up to a virtual mob in order to overturn an election.”

The plaintiffs requested at least US$48 million on the defamation claim and an unspecified sum for emotional distress and punitive damages.

Mr Joseph Sibley, a lawyer for Giuliani, acknowledged that his client had caused harm, but said the penalty the plaintiffs sought would be “catastrophic” for his client. He told the jury Giuliani was a “good man,” referencing his role as mayor of New York following the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Rudy Giuliani shouldn’t be defined by what’s happened in recent times,” Mr Sibley said, during his closing argument.