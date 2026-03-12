Venezuela's Rodriguez promotes deputy to head oil ministry

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez speaks as she meets with U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum (not pictured), in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

March 11 - Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday that she has appointed Paula Henao as oil minister, filling the key role as the country overhauls its oil industry amid U.S. pressure.

The position became vacant when Rodriguez, who had been serving as both oil minister and vice president, rose to the presidency following the United States' capture of President Nicolas Maduro in January.

Henao, previously vice oil minister, will take the helm as the U.S. pushes to open Venezuela to American investment, especially in oil, gas and mining. U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Rodriguez for cooperating on efforts to move oil to the United States.

In January, Venezuela's ruling party-dominated legislature unanimously passed a reform to the hydrocarbons law that expands the oil ministry's decision-making power, in addition to lowering taxes and granting autonomy for private producers and making possible asset transfer and outsourcing.

The changes are aimed at boosting oil and gas production and foreign investment following a $100 billion reconstruction plan for the industry proposed by Trump shortly after Maduro's capture.

Venezuela is home to the world's largest proven oil reserves.

"I am fully confident that, with her professionalism, extensive experience and many years of service within this ministry, we will advance in the recovery and development of the energy sector, a fundamental pillar for economic growth and the well-being of the Venezuelan people," Rodriguez said in a social media post.

U.S. special forces captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in a nighttime raid in Caracas on January 3, following months of pressure from Trump's administration on the socialist leader to step down, which included sanctions on Venezuelan oil - some of which have since been eased - and a blockade of sanctioned vessels going in or out of Venezuelan waters.

U.S. prosecutors said Maduro abused his power to help drug traffickers throughout his 13-year tenure. Maduro and Flores have pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges. REUTERS