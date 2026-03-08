Venezuela's Rodriguez commits to dialogue in message to Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez speaks as she meets with U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum (not pictured), in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

March 7 - Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, said on Saturday that "diplomatic dialogue" with the U.S. was the way to resolve the two countries' differences, after both governments agreed on diplomatic and consular relations.

"We reiterate our willingness to build long-term relations based on mutual respect, equality, and international law, with a view to promoting a work agenda that strengthens cooperation for the benefit of both countries," Rodriguez said in a post on X addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday that the two countries would formally re-establish diplomatic ties.

Caracas severed diplomatic relations with Washington in 2019 after the first Trump administration refused to recognize Venezuela's then-President Nicolas Maduro as the country's legitimate leader, following a disputed election, and instead recognized an opposition lawmaker as the country's president.

U.S. forces captured Maduro in January after months of heightened tensions between the two countries, setting off a chain of changes in Venezuela, including the swearing-in of interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

The two have since gradually resumed bilateral relations, after Rodriguez's interim government expressed interest in rebuilding ties with Washington. REUTERS