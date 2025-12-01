Straitstimes.com header logo

Venezuela's National Assembly to investigate US boat strikes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: An overview of Caracas amid rising tensions between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s government, in Caracas, Venezuela, November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: An overview of Caracas amid rising tensions between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s government, in Caracas, Venezuela, November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa/File Photo

Follow topic:

Nov 30 - Venezuela's National Assembly will form a special commission to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump's deadly strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the congressional body's president said on Sunday.

Speaking on state television, Jorge Rodriguez said the investigation would look into a Washington Post report on Friday that said U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered all people aboard one of the boats killed during a strike in September. A second strike was then carried out to kill two survivors, the report said.

"We are going to carry out a rigorous and deep investigation," Rodriguez told a press conference, adding that the country's prosecutor's office would be involved.

The U.S. for months has waged a campaign of deadly strikes against suspected drug trafficking boats in the region. Maduro and his government have denied any involvement in crime and have accused the U.S. of seeking regime change out of a desire to control Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

On Saturday, Trump said the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered "closed in its entirety," but gave no further details. Venezuela's government called his comments a "colonialist threat" against its sovereignty. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.