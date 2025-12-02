Venezuela’s Maduro swears ‘absolute loyalty’ to the Venezuelan people

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a ceremony to swear in new community-based organisations in Caracas on Dec 1.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Dec 1 said he swears “absolute loyalty” to the Venezuelan people, amid mounting tensions with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Mr Maduro, ringed by other top officials, spoke to a crowd outside the presidential palace, after the government called a march to swear in new local party leaders for the ruling PSUV socialist party.

Tensions between the two countries, including US strikes against alleged drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean, repeated threats by Mr Trump to extend military operations to land and the designation of Cartel de los Soles, a group the Trump administration says includes Mr Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organisation, have been escalating for months. Mr Maduro denies any criminal activities.

On Dec 1, two sources familiar with the matter said President Trump would meet top advisers to discuss Venezuela, following his confirmation on Nov 30 that he had spoken to Mr Maduro.

“Be sure that just as I swore before the body of our commander Chavez before saying goodbye to him, absolute loyalty at the cost of my own life and tranquility, I swear to you absolute loyalty until beyond when we can live this beautiful and heroic history,” Mr Maduro said, referring to his predecessor Hugo Chavez. “Be sure that I will never fail you, never, ever, never.”

Mr Maduro was accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who was wearing a red baseball cap embroidered with the words ‘Doubt is betrayal’, as well as other top officials.

The Venezuelan National Assembly on Dec 1 suspended an extraordinary session to debate forming a commission to investigate the boat strikes. The Assembly’s press office said the session was rescheduled for Dec 2, its regular debate day.

US troops have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since September, killing at least 83 people.

Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez had announced the Dec 1 session over the weekend after meeting relatives of the deceased. He said the move aimed to protect the families. REUTERS