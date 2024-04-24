Venezuela's Maduro says he is open to receiving UN rights envoy

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends an event at the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 08:22 AM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 08:22 AM

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he is willing to receive an envoy from the United Nations' human rights office, after his government asked staff to leave the South American country earlier this year.

"I received the proposal to again open the Office for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in Venezuela, and I agree we should overcome our differences," Maduro said on state television from the presidential police.

Maduro spoke alongside the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor Karim Khan, who was on a visit to Caracas.

"I am ready to receive Volker Turk's envoy soon," he said, adding his envoy was welcome to come to "discuss the differences we have, the conflict that arose, so we may overcome it."

Venezuela's government had in mid-February asked staff from the U.N. human rights body to leave the country, saying it would over the course of a month revise the technical terms of cooperation.

The government had criticized the U.N.'s "colonialist, abusive and violating attitude," after a special rapporteur said a government food program did not tackle root causes of hunger. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top