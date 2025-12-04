Straitstimes.com header logo

Venezuela's Maduro says call with Trump was 'respectful and cordial'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures on the day of a march marking Venezuelan Student Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures on the day of a march marking Venezuelan Student Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Follow topic:

Dec 3 - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday confirmed he held a "respectful and cordial" phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump about 10 days ago, framing the conversation as a potential opening for diplomacy.

"If this call means steps are being taken toward a respectful dialogue between our countries, then dialogue is welcome, diplomacy is welcome," Maduro said during a televised event.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing four sources familiar with the call, that Maduro told Trump he was willing to leave Venezuela if he and his family received full legal amnesty, including the removal of U.S. sanctions and the end of a flagship case before the International Criminal Court.

The call follows months of U.S. pressure on Venezuela, including strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats, threats of military action, and the designation of Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist group. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.