Venezuela's Maduro orders embassy in Ecuador closed

MEXICO CITY - Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of his government's embassy and two consulates in Ecuador in protest of Ecuador's detention of former Vice President Jorge Glas, the Venezuelan information ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ecuadorean police arrested Glas, twice convicted of corruption, on April 5, removing him from the Mexican embassy where he had been living since December.

The arrest prompted Mexico, which had offered Glas political asylum, to suspend diplomatic relations with Ecuador. REUTERS