Venezuela’s Maduro adds Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer to US defence team

Anna Estevao of law firm Harris Trzaskoma was part of the team that secured acquittals for Combs on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which could have landed him in prison for life.

Combs was found guilty on two lesser prostitution-related counts and is serving a 50-month prison sentence at a federal lockup in New Jersey. He is appealing his convictions and his sentence.

Maduro has pleaded not guilty to narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges. He is jailed in Brooklyn ahead of trial.

Estevao was added to the defence team two days after Harris Trzaskoma announced that Maduro’s Washington-based defence lawyer Barry Pollack was joining the firm. Pollack had previously been with the firm Harris St Laurent.

At Combs’ trial, Estevao cross-examined star prosecution witness Casandra Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend. Ventura had accused the Bad Boy Records founder of forcing her to take part in degrading sexual performances.

Estevao showed jurors emails and text messages, some of which were sexually explicit, from early in Combs’ and Ventura’s relationship to try to portray her as a willing participant in the drug-fuelled performances.

Maduro is due to appear in federal court in Manhattan on June 30 for a hearing at which his lawyers are expected to discuss the pre-trial motions they plan to make to try to get the charges dismissed.

Pollack has signalled he is prepared to challenge the legality of what he called Maduro’s “abduction” by the US military during a Jan 3 raid on his home in Caracas.