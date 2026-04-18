Venezuela’s Machado says in close talks with US over her return

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Ms Maria Corina Machado said “free and fair” elections are key to secure stability and peace for an “orderly transition” in the country.

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MADRID – Venezuela’s main opposition leader María Corina Machado said she’s “coordinating” her return to the country with the US, without giving a date.

Ms Machado, speaking at a press conference in Madrid on April 18, said she’s in “permanent” contact with officials in the Trump administration and “trusts” the phased process Washington is pushing in her home country.

“My return to Venezuela is intended to ensure that we channel Venezuelans’ anguish and yearnings for democracy in a civic and organised manner, centered around an electoral process,” Ms Machado said.

Conversations with the US have been “detailed and frank” and kept “private” in agreement, Ms Machado said, adding that this also applies to her opinion on certain issues, when requested.

She thanked US President Donald Trump for “risking the lives” of US citizens to secure change in Venezuela, and defended her offering of the Nobel peace prize to him as a “mandate” of the Venezuelan people.

In early March, Ms Machado said she would return within “the next few weeks”, following Nicolas Maduro’s Jan 3 capture by US forces.

Her arrival would test interim President Delcy Rodríguez’s tolerance for dissent and the US’s commitment to back the opposition leader it once pledged to protect.

Ms Machado had stayed largely in hiding after the 2024 election that Maduro claimed he’d won and the world acknowledged her party won.

Ms Rodríguez has moved swiftly to approve new energy legislation and release political prisoners, welcoming US officials and companies aiming to open its economy.

Ms Machado said Ms Rodríguez is only taking steps to dismantle corruption in the government to comply with US demands and not because of a “change of heart.”

“They are very well aware of consequences from the US if they fail to deliver,” she said.

Ms Machado said “free and fair” elections are key to secure stability and peace for an “orderly transition” in the country.

“Venezuela’s society is clamouring for an electoral calendar and specific dates,” she said.

Ms Machado has been touring cities in Europe, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Italy’s premier Giorgia Meloni this week.

Ms Machado declined an invitation to meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has signalled support for Ms Rodriguez.

Since removing Maduro from power in early January, the US government has moved to ease oil and financial sanctions in Venezuela, as it looks to help reinsert the country into the financial markets and secure its oil production amid the energy disruption caused by the Iran war. BLOOMBERG