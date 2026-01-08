Straitstimes.com header logo

Venezuela’s Interior Minister says 100 people died in US attack

Venezuela's interior minister Diosdado Cabello said that Maduro also injured his leg after he was detained.

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello (above) said former president Nicolas Maduro had a leg injury during the US raid.

CARACAS – Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said late on Jan 7 that 100 people died in

the US attack

that removed former president Nicolas Maduro from power on Jan 3.

Caracas has not previously given a number for those killed, but the army posted a list of 23 names of its dead. Venezuelan officials have said a large part of Maduro’s security contingent was killed “in cold blood”, and Cuba has said 32 members of its military and intelligence services in Venezuela were killed.

Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores, detained alongside him, suffered a head injury during the US raid, Mr Cabello said, and Maduro had an injury to his leg.

Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez, whom Mr Cabello praised during his weekly show on state television as “courageous”, on Jan 6 declared a week of mourning for members of the military killed in the raid. REUTERS

