Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: Opposition leader Machado

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Machado has been mostly in hiding since Mr Maduro’s disputed reelection in July 2024.

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado said Jan 3 the “hour of freedom” had arrived for her country after the United States seized strongman Nicolas Maduro.

Ms Machado, who has been mostly in hiding since Mr Maduro’s disputed reelection in July 2024, said in a statement that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom the opposition says won the vote, “must immediately assume his constitutional mandate” as president.

“Venezuelans, the HOUR OF FREEDOM has arrived!” she posted on social media after an early-morning US military strike on Caracas.

Ms Machado is abroad in an unknown location after traveling under cover to Oslo in December to receive her Nobel, which she dedicated to US President Donald Trump as she welcomed US intervention in her country.

“Today we are ready to enforce our mandate and take power. Let us remain vigilant, active, and organised until the Democratic Transition is realised. A transition that needs ALL of us,” she said on Jan 3.

“We are going to restore order,” she stated, adding Gonzalez Urrutia must now be “recognised as Commander in Chief of the National Armed Forces by all officers and soldiers.”

Ms Machado was barred from running in the 2024 election by institutions loyal to Mr Maduro, and was replaced on the ticket by Gonzalez Urrutia, a little-known diplomat.

She has been hailed for her fight for democracy, but also criticised for aligning herself with Mr Trump.

She was awarded the Nobel prize for “her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Gonzalez Urrutia wrote on X on Jan 3 that “these are decisive hours, know that we are ready for the great operation of the reconstruction of our nation.” AFP