Venezuelans say Machado should lead country after Maduro’s capture: Survey

CARACAS – The majority of Venezuelans want Ms Maria Corina Machado to lead their country following the US’ capture of Nicolas Maduro , a new poll found, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s claim that the opposition leader does not have the support to rule.

The survey carried out by AtlasIntel for Bloomberg News also found that the operation failed to garner widespread support within Venezuela, as concerns swirl about Washington’s intentions and how the Chavista government will respond.

More than half of Venezuelans living in their homeland – 51.6 per cent – say Ms Machado should take over, compared with 14 per cent who endorse Ms Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed the presidency in January after Mr Trump’s military intervention, according to the poll published on Jan 14 .

Mr Trump’s recognition of Ms Rodriguez, Maduro’s No. 2, as Venezuela’s interim leader blindsided many opponents of the regime.

Ms Machado, the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to restore democracy, is by far the most popular politician in the country, but the US President has cast doubt on her ability to govern.

She is set to visit the White House this week as Washington and Caracas begin to thaw diplomatic relations.

Since the Jan 3 raid, Mr Trump has prioritised tapping the South American nation’s vast oil reserves and has indicated that the Venezuelan government is cooperating with US demands.

He has so far refrained from providing a timeline for fresh elections.

The operation against Maduro – an autocrat accused of stealing elections and trampling human rights – was condemned by many regional leaders as a violation of international law.

Still, residents across Latin America backed his ouster: some 60 per cent of respondents approved of it, while 35 per cent disapproved.

In Venezuela, where residents remain fearful of further violence and repression, opinion is more divided. Fewer than half of respondents – 47 per cent – support the military operation, while just over a quarter oppose it and nearly 28 per cent say they do not know.

The poll also found broad disillusionment with both sides of Venezuela’s political divide. Some 18 per cent of respondents said they want neither Ms Machado nor Ms Rodríguez to lead the country, while 17 per cent said they do not know whom they want as president.

The survey interviewed 11,285 people across Latin America on Jan 5 to 11, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point. In Venezuela, 1,539 people were surveyed, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. BLOOMBERG