Venezuelan opposition figure seen in public for first time in 17 months

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (right) and Ms Delsa Solorzano during a rally in Caracas in 2024.

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition figure Delsa Solorzano appeared in public for the first time in 17 months on Jan 27, hailing a new phase in the country’s history after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro.

With the former president behind bars in New York , Ms Solorzano told AFP that she felt safe to resurface, renew the work of “bringing about political change”, and to agitate for new elections.

“We believe Venezuela is in a new phase, and I think the entire country feels that,” the 54-year-old former lawmaker said.

But she cautioned that “the transition has not yet begun” and will only “be consolidated when there are free elections in Venezuela”.

The last time Ms Solorzano appeared in public was on the back of a campaign truck in August 2024 at a protest against Maduro’s widely rejected claim to re-election.

At her side that day was Ms Maria Corina Machado, who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize , and other opposition leaders who ended up in hiding, exile or prison.

On Jan 27, Ms Solorzano returned for the first time to the headquarters of her party, Encuentro Ciudadano (Citizen Encounter), and was received with cheers.

She remains cautious: Maduro’s allies still run the security services and his vice-president, Ms Delcy Rodriguez, has taken over the reins with the apparent blessing of US President Donald Trump.

Ms Solorzano said the first step to a democratic future for Venezuela is “fundamental and obvious” – freeing hundreds of political prisoners.

Under pressure from Washington, Ms Rodriguez’s government claims to have released around 800 prisoners – a figure activists question.

Ms Solorzano expressed concern about the cooperation between Ms Rodriguez and Mr Trump, who have announced agreements on US access to Venezuelan oil , and most recently, the unblocking of Venezuelan funds frozen under sanctions.

“They declare every day that they talk to each other,” said the opposition figure.

“The problem is that the people of Venezuela are not part of those daily conversations. So the challenge is how the people of Venezuela can be heard.”

Ms Solorzano is loath to talk about her time away, saying she does not like to call it hiding but rather, “shelter”.

“It’s a personal matter; everyone experiences their persecution differently,” she said. AFP