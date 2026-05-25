Venezuelan inmates take to prison roof to protest shootings, abuse

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Inmates said they were peacefully protesting when prison staff opened fire and left some wounded.

– Prisoners in Venezuela’s western Barinas prison staged a protest on the roof of the detention centre on May 24 , piling flaming mattresses and calling for the removal of the prison’s director, who they said had overseen guards as they shot unarmed prisoners.

“We want justice. They are shooting us, the guards and the wardens,” a prisoner said in a video shared by the Venezuelan Prison Observatory, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), on X, in which a man is seen with a bullet wound in his chest.

Inmates said they were peacefully protesting when prison staff opened fire and left some wounded.

The Venezuelan authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prisoners called for removal of the recently appointed prison director Elvis Macuare Guerrero, in videos shared by the observatory. They said their clothes had been taken away, they had been banned from receiving visits and pressured to sell drugs.

Inmates’ family members clashed outside with National Guard officers, armed with riot shields, as they unsuccessfully attempted to stop them entering. They told the NGO that they heard screams and explosions minutes after they entered.

The NGO said it was documenting the events and reporting them to human rights watchdogs.

Venezuelan prisons face international scrutiny as the government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez passed a law to release hundreds of people considered political prisoners. In January, the US attacked Caracas and captured then President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS