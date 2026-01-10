Straitstimes.com header logo

Venezuela says interim president Rodriguez not planning trips abroad

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, alongside Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, delivers a speech, during the ceremony \"Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs\", honouring Venezuelan and Cuban military and security personnel who died during a U.S. operation to capture Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, alongside Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, delivers a speech, during the ceremony \"Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs\", honouring Venezuelan and Cuban military and security personnel who died during a U.S. operation to capture Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Follow topic:

Jan 9 - The Venezuelan government on Friday said interim president Delcy Rodriguez is not due to carry out any international trips in the near future, after Colombian President Gustavo Petro suggested there could be an upcoming meeting in his country.

Rodriguez's administration is "focused as a government on the domestic agenda," Communications Minister Freddy Ñañez said in a post on Telegram.

Petro had told newspaper El Pais in an interview published on Friday that his Venezuelan counterpart was expected to visit the Colombian capital Bogota in the coming weeks.

"She has asked for two weeks. She needs to see what is happening in her own country," Petro was quoted as saying. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.