Venezuela’s Maduro conveys 'great respect' for Guyana president

Feb 22, 2024
Feb 22, 2024

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has conveyed his "great respect" to the Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, signaling a decrease in tensions over an area where Guyana is developing large oil and gas reserves.

Diplomatic talks between the two countries started in December. That month, a Venezuelan referendum backed a move to incorporate Essequibo, the area where Guyana is developing large oil and gas reserves.

Maduro met Guyana's Ambassador Richard Van West-Charles in Caracas on Tuesday, according to a statement from Guyana.

"President Maduro requested ambassador Van West-Charles to convey a message of high regard to President Ali, stating his great respect for the President and the people of Guyana," the statement said.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing a case on the border dispute. REUTERS

