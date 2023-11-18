Venezuela parliament chief rejects 'ultimatums' as US threatens sanctions review

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez addresses the media at the Federal Legislative Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

CARACAS - Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Friday said the country would not accept "ultimatums from anyone," after the U.S. warned it would review plans to ease sanctions if progress is not made toward fair elections.

Washington eased some oil sanctions last month after an electoral deal between President Nicolas Maduro's government and the political opposition was signed in October.

The U.S. has said it would further ease sanctions from next April if the Venezuelan authorities lift political bans on opposition leaders, including a 15-year ban from public office on presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado.

Opposition parties consider these bans illegal.

The easing of U.S. sanctions is also conditional on release of political prisoners and "unjustly detained" U.S. citizens. U.S. officials have said they expect Venezuela to take action this month on concrete steps.

But Rodriguez, who also heads the government delegation in the opposition negotiations, told a press conference on Friday that Venezuela would not accept ultimatums.

"Venezuela does not accept ultimatums from anyone, by now everybody should know that, we don't care", he said.

State oil firm PDVSA has been in talks with contractors on increasing production and analysts have said an easing of sanctions in view of the 2024 elections would allow the government to gradually increase its income. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top