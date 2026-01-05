Straitstimes.com header logo

Venezuela opposition figure says Maduro ouster ‘important but not enough’

Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez said it was not enough to return the nation to normal.

PHOTO: REUTERS

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia said on Jan 5 that US forces’

ousting of his country’s leftist leader Mr Nicolas Maduro

was “an important step, but not enough” to return the crisis-hit nation to normal.

“This moment represents an important step, but it is not enough,” he said in a post on Instagram from exile in Spain.

Mr Urrutia said the country could only return to normal when “all Venezuelans who have been deprived of their freedom for political reasons are released” and the results of the 2024 election, which he claims to have won, are respected.

This story is developing. AFP

