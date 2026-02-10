Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa outside a detention centre in Caracas, Venezuela, after he was released on Feb 8.

CARACAS - Venezuelan Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado on Feb 9 said that armed government agents had “kidnapped” a close ally – hours after he was released from prison and demanded democratic elections.

Ms Machado said a group of heavily armed men in civilian clothes seized Mr Juan Pablo Guanipa, 61, in the Los Chorros district of Caracas.

The former National Assembly vice-president had walked out of jail a day earlier as part of a slow-moving wave of political prisoner releases.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office later confirmed Mr Guanipa had been detained for violating the terms of his release and would be placed under house arrest, without providing details.

Mr Guanipa’s son, Mr Ramon Guanipa, demanded proof of life.

“He didn’t violate any of the conditions of his release, and we don’t know where he is,” he said.

Mr Guanipa’s arrest sent a chilling message to those pushing for democratic reforms in Venezuela – especially Ms Machado, who is pondering a return to her homeland from exile in the United States.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, a key figure in the repressive administration of Nicolas Maduro before the leftist president was ousted in a US raid last month, blamed the “stupidity” of the opposition for Mr Guanipa’s fate.

“Nothing happened until the stupidity of some politicians, who thought they could do whatever they wanted and stir up trouble in the country,” Mr Cabello told reporters, claiming Mr Guanipa had violated his parole conditions.

Ms Machado said Mr Guanipa’s detention undermined promises to end decades of repression and de-facto one-party rule, but said she was still determined to return to Venezuela.

“This does not affect my return in the slightest. Quite the opposite,” she insisted.

During a few hours of freedom, Mr Guanipa met relatives of political detainees and challenged authorities to respect the results of the 2024 presidential election Maduro is widely accused to have stolen.

“You don’t want to respect it? Then let’s go to a (new) electoral process,” Mr Guanipa told AFP on Feb 8.

Winds of change?

Mr Guanipa was first arrested in May 2025 on charges of “terrorism,” money laundering and inciting violence, accusations rights groups say were widely used to silence critics under Maduro.

His renewed detention came on the eve of a scheduled vote in Venezuela’s National Assembly to grant amnesty to political dissidents and others.

But the Feb 10 parliamentary sitting was abruptly delayed to Feb 12, and it was not known whether the so-called Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence would remain on the agenda.

The bill, spearheaded by interim president Delcy Rodriguez, had been hailed as a potential turning point for the South American nation, a month after Maduro was snatched from a Caracas compound and spirited to the United States to face trial.

Ms Rodriguez has tentatively cooperated with Washington since then, promising a slice of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and a major political opening.

Rights group Foro Penal said there have been nearly 400 prisoner releases since Ms Rodriguez took charge.

But reforms have been slow, and much of the military-backed government remains unchanged. Ms Rodriguez herself was a key Maduro defender who had served as his vice-president.

Rights groups estimate about 700 people are still waiting to be freed.

US congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, a close ally of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said Mr Guanipa must be released immediately.

“If anything happens to him, there will be very grave consequences. The United States is watching,” she wrote in a post in Spanish.

Political prisoner Albany Colmenares was among those released to jubilant scenes over the weekend.

Flag-waving family and friends cried “freedom” and rushed to hug her as she emerged from Tocuyito prison west of Caracas on Feb 8.

“Many good things are coming for our country,” Ms Colmenares said. “We will continue to work very hard for that, and we ask you to continue accompanying us.” AFP