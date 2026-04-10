Venezuela lawmakers confirm Devoe as new attorney general

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April 9 - Venezuela's National Assembly on Thursday confirmed Larry Devoe, a close ally of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, as the country's new attorney general, following the February resignation of long-standing attorney general Tarek Saab.

Devoe, 46, had been serving as the South American nation's interim attorney general since Saab's resignation, and was previously the head of the National Council of Human Rights.

A legislative commission recommended Devoe after examining a list of more than 70 candidates and his designation was approved with 275 votes, assembly head Jorge Rodriguez, brother of the acting president, said during the session.

Opposition lawmaker Henrique Capriles nominated long-time legal academic Magaly Vasquez and she received 10 votes. REUTERS