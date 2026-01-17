Venezuela interim leader sacks industry minister, a Maduro ally

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Colombian-born businessman Alex Saab (left) was appointed to office in 2024 by Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

CARACAS - Venezuela’s interim president on Jan 16 dismissed businessman Alex Saab, a close ally of deposed leader Nicolas Maduro from his post as industry minister.

In a Telegram message, Ms Delcy Rodriguez announced the ministry would be combined with a commerce ministry and thanked Saab – a Colombian-born Venezuelan – “for his service to the Homeland; he will be taking on new responsibilities”.

The change comes amid pressure from Washington following the Jan 3 US military raid that ousted Maduro.

Saab, released in 2023 as part of a prisoner exchange with the United States, was appointed to office in 2024 by Maduro.

He had been arrested in Cape Verde in 2020 due to an Interpol notice over accusations he had served as a money launderer for the socialist leader.

He was subsequently extradited to the US, where he and his business partner Alvaro Pulido were charged with running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela.

Saab’s dismissal is among the latest key changes to Venezuela’s government by Ms Rodriguez since the US capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, meanwhile, said her country is starting a “true transition” to democracy and will become free with support from the United States and US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump, however, has sidelined Nobel laureate Machado and backed former vice-president Rodriguez as interim leader of the oil-rich country following the seizure of Maduro.

“We are definitely now into the first steps of a true transition to democracy,” Ms Machado said during an event in Washington, adding that this will have an “immense impact in the lives of all Venezuelans” as well as around the region and the world.

“Venezuela is going to be free, and that’s going to be achieved with the support of the people of the United States and the president, Donald Trump,” Ms Machado said.

Her party has presented evidence that Maduro stole the 2024 election – claims supported by Washington and much of the international community.

But Mr Trump has said that Ms Machado does not have enough support among Venezuelans, and opted to stick with Ms Rodriguez so long as she toes the line on US access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Ms Machado said on Jan 16 that Ms Rodriguez is “following orders” rather than acting of her own will.

The opposition leader’s remarks came a day after US Central Intelligence Agency chief John Ratcliffe met Ms Rodriguez in Caracas.

Mr Ratcliffe travelled to Venezuela to “deliver the message that the United States looks forward to an improved working relationship,” a US administration official said on condition of anonymity.

Nobel medal

In an indication of that improved relationship, a US deportation flight carrying 231 Venezuelans landed in Caracas on Jan 16, the first since Maduro’s overthrow.

Mr Trump has made cracking down on undocumented immigrants a major part of his second term, carrying out sweeping immigration raids and deporting migrants.

Ms Machado, 58, on Jan 15 presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Mr Trump in a bid to win over the US president.

“He deserves it,” she said. “And it was a very emotional moment, I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela.”

It was not immediately clear if Mr Trump – who said Jan 16 that he and Ms Machado will “be talking again” – kept the award following their White House lunch.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump on Jan 15. PHOTO: EPA

The Norwegian Nobel committee says its prizes cannot be transferred .

Mr Trump had campaigned hard to win the 2025 prize, falsely claiming that he stopped eight wars since taking office, but it went to Ms Machado instead.

Mr Trump and Ms Rodriguez had their first telephone call on Jan 14 and the White House said he “likes what he’s seeing” from her.

However, Ms Rodriguez said that her government will stand up to Washington.

“We know they are very powerful... we are not afraid to confront them diplomatically, through political dialogue,” she said on Jan 15.

Ms Rodriguez was delivering Maduro’s state of the nation address to parliament while the long-time authoritarian leader is in a New York jail facing drug trafficking charges .

By contrast Ms Machado, who campaigned for years to end leftist Maduro’s rule, was greeted by jubilant supporters in Washington. AFP