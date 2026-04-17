Venezuela frees dozens of political prisoners

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A relative of a political prisoner reacts outside the Helicoide detention center, after the news that Venezuelan opposition politicians Jesus Armas and Mr Juan Pablo Guanipa were released from detention on Feb 8.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

CARACAS – Venezuela freed 46 political prisoners on April 16, detainees’ families told AFP, the latest releases after the fall of autocratic leader Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela has released hundreds of political prisoners since US forces captured Maduro in a stunning raid on the capital Caracas on Jan 3.

A landmark amnesty law, which was adopted in February, is one of the most significant reforms passed by Maduro’s successor Delcy Rodriguez, under pressure from Washington.

But some 500 political prisoners remain behind bars.

Around 50 families gathered outside Yare prison south of Caracas on the evening of April 16 as prisoners emerged intermittently.

Most of those freed were among 173 workers from the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA who were arrested in 2025, accused of crimes such as smuggling, sabotage and corruption.

“We’re waiting for many PDVSA workers to be released. My brother is one of them,” said Ms Gilda Suarez, whose brother Rene Suarez has been detailed for nine months.

“We haven’t been told yet if he’ll be released, but we trust in God that he will and that they’ll be released tonight.”

One of the freed prisoners told AFP he had been released on parole.

“All of this is moving far too slowly,” he told AFP on the condition of anonymity. “It’s moving along like a turtle, slowly.”

“I work in the oil industry. More than 30 years’ service. We never stole anything whatsoever. The whole thing was a set-up.” AFP