Venezuela frees 88 more prisoners detained after post-election protests

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman arranges photographs of political prisoners during a protest called “Christmas Without Political Prisoners,” demanding their release after the disputed 2024 presidential elections as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration increases pressure on Nicolas Maduro’s government, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 14, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Jan 1 - Venezuela's government has freed 88 more people detained after protests that followed the South American nation's July 2024 election, marking the second mass release in as many weeks amid U.S. pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The New Year's Day release follows the government's announcement that it released 99 people on December 26, which would bring a total of 187 people released in two weeks.

"These actions are part of the comprehensive review process of cases ordered by President Nicolas Maduro," the government said in a statement.

The Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners, a local non-governmental organization, said it had verified at least 55 prisoners had been released, with all but one freed from the Tocoron prison in central Venezuela.

Following the December 26 announcement, several NGOs questioned whether the government released as many as it said it had. Venezuelan NGOs have estimated around 900 political prisoners are still detained in Venezuela, including people arrested before the election.

Venezuela's government has said it does not hold political prisoners but rather imprisoned politicians, and those arrested were seeking to destabilize the country.

The releases come amid pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said it would be smart for Maduro to leave power.

The U.S. has amassed a huge military presence in the Caribbean, killed dozens in strikes on boats near the Venezuelan coast it alleges were carrying drugs, and seized two fully loaded Venezuelan crude tankers. REUTERS