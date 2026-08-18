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Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 6,438

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Nearly two months since the disaster, relatives and rescuers continue searching for the missing amid the rubble.

Nearly two months since the disaster, relatives and rescuers continue searching for the missing amid the rubble.

PHOTO: REUTERS

CARACAS – Twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June killed 6,438 people, according to the latest official death toll released on Aug 17.

Nearly two months since the disaster, relatives and rescuers continue searching for the missing amid the rubble.

The latest figure, announced by Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez, brings the death toll up from last week’s figure of 6,301.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes knocked down at least 190 buildings when they struck near Venezuela’s coast on June 24.

The authorities say that at least 60,000 homes were affected in some way, with 24,000 being left uninhabitable.

Thousands of Venezuelan residents remain in temporary camps, where conditions are precarious.

In Caracas this weekend, heavy rain destroyed some of the tents housing victims.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez’s government has promised housing for those affected.

To date, 335 homes have been made available out of the 4,000 promised by the end of 2026. AFP

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Venezuela

Earthquakes

Natural disasters

Humanitarian aid/Disaster relief

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.