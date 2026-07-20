Venezuela earthquake death toll now at 5,208

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Volunteers and rescuers search for bodies amid debris of buildings damaged by the earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on July 18.

CARACAS – The death toll from Venezuela’s twin earthquakes in June has risen to 5,208, according to an updated official tally on July 19 .

The number has increased by 89 since July 18 , 25 days after the June 24 disaster when powerful back-to-back earthquakes struck, most severely affecting La Guaira, a coastal state near the capital Caracas.

The number of injured remains unchanged at 16,740, according to the president of the Venezuelan legislature, Jorge Rodriguez.

In La Guaira, the recovery of bodies continues from the rubble of dozens of collapsed buildings.

Venezuelan authorities have not provided an estimate for the number of people still missing.

In La Guaira, nearly 20,000 homeless people are crammed into makeshift camps set up in stadiums, public squares, and on sidewalks.

More than 850 buildings were damaged and 190 collapsed completely, according to official figures. AFP