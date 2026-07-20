Straitstimes.com header logo

Venezuela earthquake death toll now at 5,208

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Volunteers and rescuers search for bodies amid debris of buildings damaged by the earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on July 18.

Volunteers and rescuers search for bodies amid debris of buildings damaged by the earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on July 18.

PHOTO: AFP

  • The death toll from Venezuela’s June earthquakes has risen to 5,208, with 89 new deaths reported since July 18.
  • Injuries remain at 16,740, and recovery efforts continue amid many collapsed buildings in La Guaira.
  • Nearly 20,000 people are homeless, living in makeshift camps after over 850 buildings were damaged and 190 collapsed.

AI generated

CARACAS – The death toll from Venezuela’s twin earthquakes in June has risen to 5,208, according to an updated official tally on July 19.

The number has increased by 89 since July 18, 25 days after the June 24 disaster when powerful back-to-back earthquakes struck, most severely affecting La Guaira, a coastal state near the capital Caracas.

The number of injured remains unchanged at 16,740, according to the president of the Venezuelan legislature, Jorge Rodriguez.

In La Guaira, the recovery of bodies continues from the rubble of dozens of collapsed buildings.

Venezuelan authorities have not provided an estimate for the number of people still missing.

In La Guaira, nearly 20,000 homeless people are crammed into makeshift camps set up in stadiums, public squares, and on sidewalks.

More than 850 buildings were damaged and 190 collapsed completely, according to official figures. AFP

More on this topic
Economic uncertainty looms over Venezuela quake zone
Cat rescued from ruins of Venezuela quake offers ‘ray of hope’
See more on

Venezuela

Earthquakes

Natural disasters

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.