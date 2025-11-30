Venezuela condemns Trump statement on closing the country's airspace

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 29 - Venezuela condemned U.S. President Trump's assertion that the airspace around Venezuela should be considered closed, a government statement said on Saturday.

It called Trump's comments, made earlier, a "colonialist threat" against the country's sovereignty and incompatible with international law.

Trump said on Saturday the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered "closed in its entirety," but gave no further details.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump said in a Truth Social post. REUTERS