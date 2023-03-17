Venezuela, China, Biden and extraterrestrials: The disinformation of AI

CARACAS, Venezuela - A blond television presenter seemingly working for a channel called the House of News looks into the camera and asks in English: “How true is it that Venezuela is such a poor country?“

But this man is not a journalist – or even a real human being.

He is an avatar generated by artificial intelligence (AI), a tool that is becoming ever more common in global disinformation.

Subtitled clips from this supposed news channel have appeared on social media with a clear bias towards the Venezuelan government, creating a scandal in the country.

And this is not an isolated case.

“More and more regions are starting to refer to deep fakes and AI-generated audio-visuals as a threat, usually closer to elections,” Ms Shirin Anlen, a media technology expert from the Witness NGO, told AFP.

In February, a US-based research firm identified a fake news outlet called Wolf News whose AI anchors pumped out propaganda promoting the interests of the Communist Party of China.

A doctored video of United States President Joe Biden warning of the threat of an “extraterrestrial nature” went viral in February.

And in 2022, a video showed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky snorting cocaine, while another had US star Eminem attacking Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a rap song.

Easy to use

The House of News Espanol avatars were created by the Synthesia AI program.

Synthesia reported the fake news channel’s content on YouTube, which duly removed it.

“If you’re pretending to be a journalist, or you’re pretending to have breaking news, it’s going to be banned,” Synthesia spokesman Laura Morelli told AFP.

However state television channel VTV played a House of News video that boasted about how much money a domestic baseball competition had made, despite no official figures existing.