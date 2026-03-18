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Venezuela celebrates first World Baseball Classic title with national holiday

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People celebrate Venezuela's victory over the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic final in Caracas, Venezuela, March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno

People celebrate Venezuela's victory over the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic final in Caracas, Venezuela, March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno

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CARACAS, March 18 - Venezuela declared a national holiday on Wednesday following its first World Baseball Classic title, capped by a 3-2 victory over the United States at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Tuesday.

The government of acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared Wednesday a national holiday, with the exception of essential service workers.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement that it had also suspended classes in celebration of the historic win.

Venezuela's journey to the title included a comeback victory against the defending champions, Japan, in the quarter-finals, as well as another strong performance to defeat the surprise semi-finalists, Italy, before overcoming the U.S. in front of a loud, largely Venezuelan-supporting audience in Miami.

"We made history today; we made it happen," shopkeeper Elio Davila told Reuters amid a raucous celebration with flags, whistles, horns, and salsa music in a packed square in downtown Caracas filled with hundreds of fans.

The victory "is a source of national pride that will last forever," art student Yolanda Pantoja added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.